John J. Fleenor, age 77, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka/Shawnee County Special Olympics or Midland Hospice Care or TARC and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com