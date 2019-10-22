|
|
John J. Howard John J. Howard, 84, Topeka, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc., P.O. Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608. To read the full obituary or leave a message for John's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019