John J. Koerner, 74, of Lecompton, passed away at his home on October 6, 2020.
He was born in Yonkers, New York on February 7, 1946 the son of John and Florence (Schultz) Koerner.
John married Patricia C. McNeive in Topeka, Kansas on February 22, 1969. She survives. He is also survived by his three children, Ann-Marie Colleen Koerner, John Harold Koerner, and Kristy Leigh Koerner all of Kansas City, Kansas, and granddaughter, Moray O. Estes also of Kansas City.
John will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13th where his family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Mater Dei Assumption Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
