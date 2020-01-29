|
John J. Reb John J. Reb, 92, of Topeka, passed away on January 27, 2020 at University of Kansas Health System, St. Francis Campus.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus will stand in honor during the parish rosary, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony at 6:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Restoration Fund and sent in care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. To leave fond memories and online condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020