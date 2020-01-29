Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Reb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Reb Obituary
John J. Reb John J. Reb, 92, of Topeka, passed away on January 27, 2020 at University of Kansas Health System, St. Francis Campus.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Knights of Columbus will stand in honor during the parish rosary, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Restoration Fund and sent in care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. To leave fond memories and online condolences, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Download Now