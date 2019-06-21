|
|
John K. Waller John Kenneth Waller, 36, of Topeka, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
He was born April 22, 1983, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Bruce Kenneth and Betty Jean (Wildrix) Waller. He was a 2001 graduate of Shawnee Heights High School and received and a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas in 2007.
John was employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation as a bridge inspector.
He was a member of Tecumseh United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Bruce and Betty Waller, Tecumseh; his sister, Laura (Kenneth) Atkinson, Brooklyn, NY; his niece, Annika; his nephew, Anthony; maternal grandmother, Barbara Wildrix, Topeka; his uncle, Robert Wildrix; his aunt, Betty (Tom) Wright; and two cousins, Scott and Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clyde Wildrix; his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Waller.
John enjoyed and participated in mountain biking, cyclocross, gravel racing and group road rides. He completed the Dirty Kanza 200 several times, Bike Across Kansas and the Super 7. His other enjoyments included jet skiing, rock climbing, hiking, backpacking the Colorado Trail, kayaking and was a certified scuba diver.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The casket will remain closed. A funeral ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at the funeral home with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019