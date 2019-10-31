|
John Kelly John W. Kelly, 85, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday October 24, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas.
John was born December 23, 1933, to Edward A. Kelly Sr. and Sarah E. Brooke Kelly. He married the love of his life Carol J. Dreher on August 3, 1955. Together they had four children who playfully argued who was his favorite child. John loved to make people happy and make them laugh. He was a devoted husband, a caring father, and an adoring grandfather. His wife, children, and grandchildren all cherished him and felt blessed to have shared in his life.
John served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956, loved to bowl, play cards, tend his yard and play with his two dogs, Sophie and Chuck. He worked for the State Department of Education as an accountant, was a member of Christ the King Church and the Knights of Columbus.
John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Kelly.
John is survived by his wife, Carol; children John Jr. (Vickie), Andrea Graham (Larry), Donna Madel (Dave), and Steve (Jeanne); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Shirley) of Topeka, and Thomas (Hilary) of Melbourne, Australia; sister, Patricia of Tucson, Arizona.
Visitation for John will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4th, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 5th, at Christ the King Catholic Church 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka KS 66614.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Christ the King Church, Second Chance Animal Refuge Society (S.C.A.R.S.) or a , sent in care of the funeral home.
