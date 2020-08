Rossville-John L. Failer, 79, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Rossville Health and Rehab Center.A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 until noon Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Online condolences may be sent to www.piperfuneralhome.com