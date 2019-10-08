|
John Lee Meyer John Lee Meyer, 94, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
John will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. and Rose Croix Services will be presented at 6:30 p.m. by Topeka Scottish Rite Bodies.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, Kansas 66612. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Ave. where Masonic Services will be presented by Orient Lodge No. 51 AF&AM and Military Honors will be presented by the Kansas National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, Kansas 66612 or to the , 4400 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, Missouri 63110.
To view John's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019