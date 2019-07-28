Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
1949 - 2019
John Lee Thomas Obituary
John Lee Thomas John Lee Thomas, 70, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.

To view John's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
