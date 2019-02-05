|
John Luna Padilla, 94, of Topeka, passed away at the House at Midland Care on February 2, 2019.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 24, 1924 the son of Jose Joaquin and Paula (Luna) Padilla. He attended Capitol Catholic High School.
John served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from Santa Fe Railway Company as a Freight Carman after 38 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Capitol Post #1. John was so fortunate to be selected as a part of a group of veterans to be included in an honor flight to Washington DC on October 30, 2013 which recognized their service during World War II.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, past member of the Parish Council, a volunteer for the Fiesta Mexicana and also a volunteer at the Marian Clinic. John was awarded the Capital Minute Citizen in January of 2007 for his volunteer efforts from Capitol Federal Savings. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Fourth Degree Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.
John enjoyed fishing, woodworking and gardening. He was an avid fan of KU Basketball, Kansas City Chiefs and loved following his Kansas City Royals team.
He married Frances Hernandez in Topeka, Kansas on May 30, 1948. She predeceased him on October 30, 2000. He is survived by five sons, John Padilla Jr. (Carol), Raymond Padilla (Gail), Joaquin Padilla, Stephen Padilla, Thomas Padilla, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, three sisters, Severina, Virginia and Juanita Padilla all of Topeka, two brothers, Alfonso and Louis Padilla of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sr. Margareta Padilla SCL and Antonia Martinez, and three brothers, Frank, Miguel and Guadalupe "Lupe" Padilla.
John will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday, February 6th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where rosaries will be prayed by the Parish at 5:30 p.m. and by the Juan Diego Knights of Columbus at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Chalice Ceremony. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Kansas Army National Guard and American Legion Post #421.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, or the House at Midland Care, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
