John Madden John O. Madden, 74, of Cummings, KS died Friday, October 04, 2019 at the Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka, KS.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Nortonville, KS with Fr. Lazar Carasala as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Effingham, KS. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with visitation following until 8:30 PM at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, KS. Memorials are suggested to go to St. Joseph's Church or St. Ann's Cemetery or Knights of Columbus and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
John was born October 3, 1945, in Horton, KS, the son of George and Angela (Blocker) Madden. He graduated from ACCHS in 1963 and then worked as a core maker for Atchison Castings/Rockwell until retiring in 1999. John was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Local 6943 Steelworkers Union. He enjoyed taking care of livestock, attending auctions and going to Branson, MO. John was a supporter of 4-H, having been named a Friend of 4-H and received the CE Sells Award. His children described him as a very loving father.
John married Dorothy Sanger on July 8, 1967 at Immaculate Conception in St. Joseph, MO. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2009. Survivors include a son Paul Madden, Topeka, KS, a daughter, Christina (Rick ) Madden-Hill, Wamego, KS, eight brothers, Jim (Nancy) Madden, Atchison, KS, Mike (Karen) Madden, Topeka, KS, Ralph (Rita) Madden, Effingham, KS, Louis (Nonna) Madden, Topeka, KS, Bill Madden, Junction City, KS, Alva Madden, TX, Henry (Kathie) Madden, Norman, OK, Jerry Madden, Effingham, KS, three sisters, Frances Robinson, Atchison, KS, Irene Madden, Atchison, KS, Mary Kimmi, Everest, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded by his parents, two infant children, John and Tammy Madden, a brother Paul Madden and sisters Helen Hagen and Lois Sage.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019