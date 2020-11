John Mason Culbertson, 95, of Topeka, KS passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.He was born November 3, 1925 in Topeka, KS to Dan and Zeda (Mason) Culbertson. He was a 1943 graduate of Topeka High School.During WWII, John served in the Army, primarily in the south of France.Upon return from war, John received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.John was later employed as an electrical engineer by the Santa Fe Railroad. During John's childhood, his father worked for the railroad as a mechanical engineer. John loved to discuss anything railroad related.He is survived by his brother, Robert J. Culbertson, Pleasanton, CA; two nephews, David J. Culbertson and Stephen L. Culbertson, a niece, Elizabeth A. Schlarb; and one great-niece and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Culbertson.Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS, 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com