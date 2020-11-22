1/
John Mason Culbertson
John Mason Culbertson, 95, of Topeka, KS passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born November 3, 1925 in Topeka, KS to Dan and Zeda (Mason) Culbertson. He was a 1943 graduate of Topeka High School.

During WWII, John served in the Army, primarily in the south of France.

Upon return from war, John received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University.

John was later employed as an electrical engineer by the Santa Fe Railroad. During John's childhood, his father worked for the railroad as a mechanical engineer. John loved to discuss anything railroad related.

He is survived by his brother, Robert J. Culbertson, Pleasanton, CA; two nephews, David J. Culbertson and Stephen L. Culbertson, a niece, Elizabeth A. Schlarb; and one great-niece and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Culbertson.

Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, KS, 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
