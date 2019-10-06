|
John McFarland John H. McFarland, 82, Topeka, Kansas went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019, after succumbing to a battle with Merkel cell carcinoma.
John was born February 27, 1937, in Sterling, Kansas. Upon graduating from Fort Hays State University, he taught industrial arts and coached sports in Luray, Hoxie and Hugoton. He then became a high school principal in Sedgwick and Hoyt. Later, he became a special education director and worked for Jefferson County Co-op. After serving as superintendent for Solomon schools for nine years, he retired to Topeka to be near his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed senior tennis groups, K-State football and his church.
John was preceded in death by a son Monte, his mother, Marie McFarland and his father, Wendell McFarland. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Bernice; daughter Karen; son Kevin; daughter Brenda and her husband Bob Gladfelter; two grandsons, Matthew and Nathan Gladfelter; and his sister, Ruth Konken.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Reformed Presbyterian Church, 8345 SW 33rd Street, Topeka. John's funeral will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019