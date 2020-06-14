John Miller John Miller, 59, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was born February 15, 1961, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Carl and Marsha (Bullard) Miller. He received a High School Diploma from Topeka West High School.
Survivors include a son, John Curtis (Amanda) Miller; daughter, Michelle (Wes) McCardie; his mother, Marsha Miller; a sister, Susan Kay Miller; a brother, Todd J. (Natalie) Miller; and a step sister, Teuka (David) Cox. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 1 niece and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl John Miller.
John enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outdoors.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.