John Padilla Obituary
John L. Padilla

An American Poet wrote:

"When you remember me, it means that you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that you can summon me back to your mind even though countless years and miles may stand between us...it means that even after I died, you can still see my face and hear my voice and speak to me in your heart. For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost..."

Dad, we remember you and love you. One year ago today you left us. You will always be in our hearts. Love, your son, Joaquin, your brothers & sisters, grand children and sons!
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
