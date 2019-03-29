|
John Pankratz Overbrook--John Pankratz, 81, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas. He was born on March 2, 1938 in Halstead, Kansas, the youngest of six to John and Lydia Wiebe Pankratz.
John grew up in rural Hillsboro, and had lived in Wichita, Newton and Lyndon before moving south of Overbrook several years ago.
John owned and operated Pankratz Heating and Air for many years. Following that, he had worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority as the Building Mechanic and FAA certified Airport Electrician. After retiring, John bred and raised American Quarter Horses. He was a member of the Grace Community Church in Overbrook, the American Quarter Horse Association and the Elks.
John was married to Twyla Williams in 1956, they later divorced. He married Beth Clark on March 6, 1993 in Miami, Oklahoma.
John was preceded in death by a son, Bradly Pankratz in 2007; by his parents and his siblings.
John is survived by his wife Beth of the home; his son, Mitchel Pankratz of Ottawa; his daughter, Colette Jones of Shawnee; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for John will be at 2:00p.m. on Monday, April 1 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Valley Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Community Church or the American Quarter Horse Association Foundation, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019