Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
John Shove
John Q. Shove

John Q. Shove Obituary
John Q. Shove John Quenton Shove, 72, of Topeka passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born November 20, 1946 in Onaga, the son of Ralph Q. and Harriet Lister Shove. John graduated from Seaman High School with the class of 1964. He retired from Stormont Vail Hospital.

He is survived by his sons, Bryon Q. Shove and Jason E. Shove, of Topeka; grandchildren, Douglas Turner, Jaxon Shove, Owen Shove and Evelyn Shove; and his sisters, Janet Blanchard and husband Richard of Topeka and Shirley Moore and husband Clifford of Topeka; and his nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N Kansas, Topeka, KS 66608. Family inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
