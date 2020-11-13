1/1
John R. Cain
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness the family of John Raymond Cain, 72, announces his passing on November 8, 2020. John was born March 1st in Loup City, Nebraska, the son of Elmer and Albertha (Jurkiewcz) Cain.

John was married in 1970 to Cynthia Higgins. He is survived by his wife, beloved Aunt Lorene "Rennie" Nelson of Litchfield, NE; sister, Mary Ellen (Richard) Gray, Mesa, AZ, brother, Rick Cain (Gloria) of Centerville, daughters, Jennifer Tripe (Jeff) of Basehor, Alicia Brown (Larry) of Lansing and son, Patrick Cain (Aubrey) of Lawrence. John took great pride in his amazing grandchildren: Sarah Clore (Steve) of Paradise, TX, Sadie, Brock, Kolton, Aiden, Ethan, Libby and Henry. And additional cherished family members; sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John grew up in Kansas City, KS. He excelled in track & field and football while earning his BA and MA degrees at Kansas State University. He served as a Captain in the US Army from 1970-1976. He was a successful entrepreneur and financial advisor.

John has gifted his body to the University of Kansas Medical School. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date in Kansas City. The family will have a graveside service in Hazard, Nebraska when everyone can be together to celebrate his amazing life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Cain Memorial Scholarship at Bishop Miege High School and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple, Saint Marys, KS 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.


Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved