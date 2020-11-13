It is with great sadness the family of John Raymond Cain, 72, announces his passing on November 8, 2020. John was born March 1st in Loup City, Nebraska, the son of Elmer and Albertha (Jurkiewcz) Cain.
John was married in 1970 to Cynthia Higgins. He is survived by his wife, beloved Aunt Lorene "Rennie" Nelson of Litchfield, NE; sister, Mary Ellen (Richard) Gray, Mesa, AZ, brother, Rick Cain (Gloria) of Centerville, daughters, Jennifer Tripe (Jeff) of Basehor, Alicia Brown (Larry) of Lansing and son, Patrick Cain (Aubrey) of Lawrence. John took great pride in his amazing grandchildren: Sarah Clore (Steve) of Paradise, TX, Sadie, Brock, Kolton, Aiden, Ethan, Libby and Henry. And additional cherished family members; sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John grew up in Kansas City, KS. He excelled in track & field and football while earning his BA and MA degrees at Kansas State University. He served as a Captain in the US Army from 1970-1976. He was a successful entrepreneur and financial advisor.
John has gifted his body to the University of Kansas Medical School. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date in Kansas City. The family will have a graveside service in Hazard, Nebraska when everyone can be together to celebrate his amazing life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John Cain Memorial Scholarship at Bishop Miege High School and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple, Saint Marys, KS 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
