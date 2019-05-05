|
John R. Uphaus Uphaus , John R., 81, Materiel Manager in Purchasing for Boeing Aircraft for over 30 years entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, August and Rose (Ronnebaum) Uphaus, his wife Joanna and brother Richard Uphaus. Survived by his loving wife Connie, daughters Lisa (Mike) Fanning , Mary (Robert Clark) Castaneda all of Wichita, son Brian, brothers Leonard (LaVerne) Uphaus of Topeka, KS, Donald (Mary Alice) Uphaus of Seneca, KS, Robert (Nancy) Uphaus of Topeka, KS, Kenneth (Mary) Uphaus of Leavenworth, KS. His, grandchildren include Noah, Mark, & Alyssa Fanning, Jessica Hummer, Alyssa Thiebaut, as well as great grandchildren Julianna, Kaydennce, Lilly, Quinndelyn and Trinnity, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Wed. May 8th from 6-7 pm, Celebration of Life Service 7 pm both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Mass of Christian Burial, 10am, Thurs. May 9th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or Dementia Caregivers Support Group c/o West Heights UMC.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019