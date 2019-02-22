|
John Reynozo, 94, of St. John, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Leisure Homestead in St. John. John was born on February 3, 1925. Son of John and Frances Vasquez Reynozo.
John served in the United States Army during WWII. After the war he then went to work for Boeing Aircraft for a number of years working as an Electronic Quality Assurance Agent.
He married Alice Mae Decker in Alma, Kansas on May 6, 1946. She preceded him in death on July 30, 1996. John then married Diana Dee Hutchins in March of 1998. She precedes him death.
John preceded in death by both of his parents; brother Joe Reynozo; sister Mary Cruz Villegas; and his loving companion, Darlene Pierson of eight years.
He is survived by four brothers, Marce Reynozo, Maynard Reynolds, Melvin Reynolds, and Russell Reynolds; and his sister Madeline Galloway.
Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka. To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
