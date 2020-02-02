Home

Turner Funeral Home
14360 Spring Hill Drive
Spring Hill, FL 34609
352-796-9661
John Robert "Jack" Wempe

John Robert "Jack" Wempe Obituary
John Robert "Jack" Wempe

Topeka native, Jack Wempe, 83, of Spring Hill, FL died January 11, 2020. A funeral Mass was held at Saint Frances Cabrini in Spring Hill on January 25, 2020. Interment will be at Mount Calvary cemetery, Topeka, on a later date. Jack is survived by his wife, Topeka native Shirley Brown Wempe, four children, 11 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and brothers Joe and Jim Wempe. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/spring-hill-fl/john-wempe8995481
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
