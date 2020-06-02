John S. Bloomquist
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Bloomquist John S. Bloomquist, Jr., 71, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at Davidson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Osage City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 4, 2020. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Bloomquist, Jr. Memorial Fund in care of Capitol Federal Savings Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Osage City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 1, 2020
Kathleen and Family,
Our hearts are saddened by your loss of John.
We thank him for his service to our country and know he is enjoying his new home in heaven. Please be strong and rally around and support each other.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you,
Marty, Somsong, and Jack Berg
Marty Berg
Family
June 1, 2020
Thank you for your service in Vietnam, Welcome Home Brother.
Mike Simmons
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved