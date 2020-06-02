Kathleen and Family,
Our hearts are saddened by your loss of John.
We thank him for his service to our country and know he is enjoying his new home in heaven. Please be strong and rally around and support each other.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you,
Marty, Somsong, and Jack Berg
John S. Bloomquist John S. Bloomquist, Jr., 71, of Topeka passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd at Davidson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Osage City Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 4, 2020. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Bloomquist, Jr. Memorial Fund in care of Capitol Federal Savings Bank.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.