John "Jack" Shields, 84, Topeka, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Jack was born February 13, 1936 in Topeka, the son of John and Mary (Phillips) Shields. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1954 and attended Washburn University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.
While in school, he was employed at his family's clothing store, Cunningham Shields. Afterwards, he went on to become an Agent for American Family Insurance, where he worked for 40 years.
He was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a member of the West Topeka Optimist Club. He spent many years in youth sports.
Jack married Patricia Tommer on August 13, 1955 in Topeka. His wife of 64 years survives. Other survivors include daughter, Pamela Nace, Topeka; grandchildren, Scott, Rebecca and Christopher Shields; and siblings, Diane Nelson and Janie Schmidt. He was preceded in death by sons, Paul and James Shields.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and Christ the King Catholic Church.
