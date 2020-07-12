1/1
John "Jack" Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Shields, 84, Topeka, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

Jack was born February 13, 1936 in Topeka, the son of John and Mary (Phillips) Shields. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1954 and attended Washburn University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta.

He served in the Kansas Army National Guard retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.

While in school, he was employed at his family's clothing store, Cunningham Shields. Afterwards, he went on to become an Agent for American Family Insurance, where he worked for 40 years.

He was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church and a member of the West Topeka Optimist Club. He spent many years in youth sports.

Jack married Patricia Tommer on August 13, 1955 in Topeka. His wife of 64 years survives. Other survivors include daughter, Pamela Nace, Topeka; grandchildren, Scott, Rebecca and Christopher Shields; and siblings, Diane Nelson and Janie Schmidt. He was preceded in death by sons, Paul and James Shields.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and Christ the King Catholic Church.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved