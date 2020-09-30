John Spurgeon

John Joseph Spurgeon,53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. John was born in San Francisco, California, to Larry and Mary Spurgeon. He is survived by his mother, Mary Spurgeon (née Coyle); brothers, Larry (Lori) of New Mexico, Mike (Martha) and Paul of Topeka; and nieces, Erin and Megan of New Mexico. John was proceeded in death by his father, L.T. Spurgeon Jr.John attended Topeka Public Schools and graduated from Topeka West High School in 1985. After high school, John worked for several local employers including St. Francis Hospital and Reser's Fine Foods. John enjoyed community involvement through associations like the Topeka Junior Chamber of Commerce and various church groups--as well as fishing and building RC airplanes.Services for John will be planned after the pandemic.Condolences may be sent online to