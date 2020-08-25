1/1
John Stauffer
1960 - 2020
John "Scott" Stauffer, 60, of Overbrook passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Scott was born August 10, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas the son of John and Delores Stauffer. Scott graduated from Highland Park High School in 1978, and joined the Kansas National Guard. Scott, was a "jack-of-all-trades." He started a trenching business, built several houses, and worked for Herman's excavating until he was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 37, and given six months to live. His eternal optimism and love for life proved to be too much against cancer, and he survived, successfully spending the next 23 years full of life surrounded by family and friends, and of course, his beloved tractors. Scott was active in the Overbrook, Kansas community. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and participated in the Relay For Life of Osage County, Kansas for many years. You could find Scott in his garage tinkering with old mowers and tractors, around town on his golf cart getting coffee with friends, attending tractor pulls, auctions, and county fairs.



Scott is preceded in death by his father, John, nephew, Brady, and niece, Andrea. He is survived by his three children, Jacob, Caleb, and Stevy, his mother Delores, five brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation gathering will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
