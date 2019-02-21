|
John T. Houlihan Lt. Colonel (US Army Retired) John T. Houlihan, 75, of Katy, TX passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 with friends and family surrounding him in love. John was dedicated to family, faith, and service; his life was one of courage, humor, and generosity.
John was born on July 19, 1943 in Ida Grove, Iowa, to Loretta and Dr. Thomas M. Houlihan. As a young man, he was a proud member of the Boy Scouts, where he achieved the distinguished Eagle Scout Badge, and he was a member of the Reserve Officers Training Corps while pursuing his undergraduate degree at Creighton University.
Following college, John committed the first two decades of his professional life proudly serving his country as a combat officer in the United States Army. Enlisting in 1966, John commanded troops with airborne, armored, and explosive ordinance divisions in Vietnam, Germany and Korea. During his military career, he received multiple combat and service recognitions including the distinguished Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, and Army Commendation Medals. John retired from the Army in 1986 to pursue a career as a procurement and contracting executive for Honeywell, Resolution Trust Corporation, and finally as the Director of Purchasing for the State of Kansas.
After a four-decade career primarily focused on government service, John retired to Katy, Texas to continue his favorite avocations; entertaining his grandchildren, floating in his pool, heckling golfers while grilling in the backyard, and being doted on by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.
"Poppa," as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, was a loving husband, father and friend. He will be forever remembered for his mischievous smile, his integrity, unwavering faith, and his dedication to his family and all those he loved.
John is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Thomas and Loretta Houlihan and his sister Jane Lang.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Louise; his sister Mary Constance Euteneur and her husband Ken of Columbus, Nebraska; a daughter, Lisa Sterba and her husband, Paul, of Fulshear, Texas; a son Thomas Houlihan and his wife, Amy, of Atlanta, Georgia; a daughter Yvette Gaynor and her husband, Mark, of Houston, Texas; a daughter Melinda Johnston and her husband, Paul, of Austin, Texas; and nine grandchildren (Isabelle and Delaney Sterba, Patterson Grace, Maggie, and Michael Houlihan, Archer and Valerie Gaynor, and Roisin and Jemma Johnston).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, TX 77494 and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Faustina Catholic Church at 10:30am followed by a full military honors burial at Houston National Cemetery on February 21, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.stjude.org and Star of Hope https://www.sohmission.org.
