Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
John Bodine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bodine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Terrace Bodine


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Terrace Bodine Obituary
John Terrace Bodine John Terrace Bodine, 82 of Topeka, KS passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice. He was born in Scranton, KS June 16, 1937 to Louis and Margaret Bodine. John graduated from Scranton High School and was sworn into the Navy in 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and went to work immediately for Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka. After more than a decade, John left Santa Fe and began a career as a paint contractor and insurance agent. John was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka. John was preceded in death by his father Louis; mother, Margaret; and brother Barry. He is survived by his siblings Gerald, Larry, Kerry, Keith and Mary. He is also survived by his children, Phillip of Las Vegas, NV; Jackie Wilson of Spring Hill, KS; Paul of Fort Worth, TX; John of Topeka, KS; and Michelle Seyfarth of San Diego, CA.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -