John Terrace Bodine John Terrace Bodine, 82 of Topeka, KS passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Midland Hospice. He was born in Scranton, KS June 16, 1937 to Louis and Margaret Bodine. John graduated from Scranton High School and was sworn into the Navy in 1956. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and went to work immediately for Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka. After more than a decade, John left Santa Fe and began a career as a paint contractor and insurance agent. John was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Topeka. John was preceded in death by his father Louis; mother, Margaret; and brother Barry. He is survived by his siblings Gerald, Larry, Kerry, Keith and Mary. He is also survived by his children, Phillip of Las Vegas, NV; Jackie Wilson of Spring Hill, KS; Paul of Fort Worth, TX; John of Topeka, KS; and Michelle Seyfarth of San Diego, CA.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020