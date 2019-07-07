|
John Thomas Stewart John Thomas Stewart passed away on July 2, 2019 at 95. John was born July 20, 1923, in Valley Falls, KS to parents John Thomas Stewart and Lela Marie (Bledsoe) Stewart. John married Arletia May Torneden on July 27, 1943 in Oskaloosa, KS.
John is survived by Arletia, his wife of 75 years, sons John of Lawrence and Robert (wife Nancy) of Fountain Hills, AZ, brother Ed (wife Phyllis) of Broken Arrow, OK, and granddaughter Amy Stewart Harting (husband Scott), great grandsons Andrew Stewart and Joshua Harting, all of Surprise AZ.
John is preceded in death by brothers Fred and Richard Stewart, sister Eunice Stebbins, daughter Gladys Stewart Tipton, grandson Robert and great grandson Christopher Stewart.
John served as a Chaplain's Assistant in the U.S. Army 106th Division during WWII. During this time John was declared missing in action and later classified as wounded prisoner of war. For his service, T5 Johnnie Stewart was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After attending Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, John was an Insurance agent with American Family Insurance in Lawrence, Kansas until his retirement in 1989. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Kiwanis Club in Lawrence.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Covenant Church, 2312 Harvard Rd, Lawrence. Military honors will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Visiting Nurses, 200 Maine St., Suite C, Lawrence, Kansas 66044, kansasvna.org
Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services of Lawrence is handling arrangments. www.chapeloaksne.com
