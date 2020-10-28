1/1
John Valentine "Val" Wachtel IV
1944 - 2020
On the morning of October 26 as an early snow was gently falling in Wichita, Val Wachtel's beautiful spirit left us. John Valentine Wachtel, IV - known to most as just "Val" - was born December 26, 1944 at Ft. Riley, KS, to John "Jack" Clover Wachtel and Maxine Arthur Wachtel.

Val grew up in Junction City, KS; High School Class of 1962. He graduated from Emporia State and taught High School for a year before Uncle Sam called him to duty. Val joined the Army and trained in Special Forces Military Intelligence. He paid five visits to Vietnam as a Green Beret Airborne Ranger.

Val then graduated from Washburn Law School and went to work as a Public Defense attorney in Topeka. He later moved to Wichita to take a position with a law firm that is now called Klenda, Austerman. He met Jacqueline Dudley on November 27th, 1987 on a blind date and they married in their back yard on October 6, 1990. Val was a graceful athlete who enjoyed tennis, volleyball and golf.

Val spent the last 20 years of his career as a criminal defense attorney with Klenda,Austerman. He loved the challenge of the court room and was known for his integrity and his unique sense of style.

Val retired from law on January 25, 2020 at age 75. Vascular Dementia ended his life.

Val was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gretchen Marie Wachtel Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; sisters Betsy Hawkins, Evelyn Wachtel, Karen Wachtel, Winnifred Wachtel, Aria Knee; several nieces, nephews and their children

Cremation has taken place and per his request, no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washburn University School of Law, General Scholarship Fund, or Serenity Hospice Care 3221 N Toben St #200, Wichita, KS 67226.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 27, 2020
My sincere condolences on the passing of Val Wachtel... one fine lawyer. I tried many cases with Val.. he was a wonderful colleague and we argued across the table many times... I was always picking on him for his "pink socks"... and he enjoyed the teasing like a champ! We have lost a wonderful man of the law... He is unforgettable...
Nola Tedesco Foulston
Friend
October 27, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Val's passing. I worked for him for several years and, although he could be challenging at times (I say that with a big smile on my face), he was genuinely one of the kindest attorneys I ever had the pleasure of working for. I can remember so many times sitting in his office having the most in depth conversations about his life experiences (which were many and so, so interesting), his beliefs and opinions vs. mine or completely ridiculous conversations which typically started with him saying, "You kids today." or "Wait. What?" When I was getting married, without me asking, he volunteered to help with the reception by booking the Petroleum Club with his membership. That was the type of thing Val did for those he cared about. We kept in touch for years after I left and when we would see each other it was like no time has passed at all.

To Val's family, please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers. The world truly lost a good man.
Kim Davenport
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Val had a mellow, kind voice and a calming demeanor, even when he was about to take you out in court. His dry, quick humor and interesting stories will be missed, as will his great socks and snappy eyeglasses. Val was a solid advocate for his clients while remaining cordial and open to both sides of the issue...most of the time.
Jan Jarman
