|
|
John W. Cavanaugh John W. Cavanaugh died on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Louise Cavanaugh; his sister, Ann Edelman; five children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
John graduated from Hayden High School, Rockhurst University, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Following that he was an officer in the Navy Dental Corps. Later, he received a Master's Degree in Family Counseling from Emporia State University.
In addition, to his accomplishments both academic and professional, John was a painter, photographer, author, and animal lover. He will be missed dearly.
The family requests donations to the and Midland Care Hospice, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019