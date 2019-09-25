Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Droege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. "Jack" Droege Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. "Jack" Droege Jr. Obituary
John W. "Jack" Droege Jr. John W. "Jack" Droege Jr., 76, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Homestead of Auburn.

He was born October 11, 1942 at Topeka, KS, the son of John William and Madge Pauline Phillips Droege. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1960.

John married Linda L. Wagoner on February 27, 1965. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1994. He later married Norma Ruth Calcote on October 3, 1998. She survives of the home.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Droege, Scranton, KS; two sons, Brian (Christi) Droege, Burlingame, KS; Chad (Melissa) Droege, Burlingame, KS; step-children, David (Susie) Murray, Plano, TX; Terry (Norman) Pack, Jacksonville, FL; Don (Dawn) Hand, Kansas City, MO; Larry Hand, Topeka, KS; a sister, Mary Jolene "Jody" Meyer, New Berlin, IL; six grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Osage City, KS. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.