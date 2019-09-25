|
|
John W. "Jack" Droege Jr. John W. "Jack" Droege Jr., 76, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Homestead of Auburn.
He was born October 11, 1942 at Topeka, KS, the son of John William and Madge Pauline Phillips Droege. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1960.
John married Linda L. Wagoner on February 27, 1965. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1994. He later married Norma Ruth Calcote on October 3, 1998. She survives of the home.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Droege, Scranton, KS; two sons, Brian (Christi) Droege, Burlingame, KS; Chad (Melissa) Droege, Burlingame, KS; step-children, David (Susie) Murray, Plano, TX; Terry (Norman) Pack, Jacksonville, FL; Don (Dawn) Hand, Kansas City, MO; Larry Hand, Topeka, KS; a sister, Mary Jolene "Jody" Meyer, New Berlin, IL; six grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Osage City, KS. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019