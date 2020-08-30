John Green, 75, died at his home Monday, August 24, 2020. John was born to William and Georgia Green in Evanston, Illinois, on June 14, 1945. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Green; children: Scott (Maureen) Green, Overland Park, Kansas, and Kristie Jones, St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren: Logan Jones, and Parker and Ally Green; brother Bill (Lyn) Green, Wickenburg, Arizona; and sister Mary (Bill) Dodson, Kansas City, Missouri.
After graduating with a business degree from the University of Kansas, John began his professional career with United Telephone Company. He and Diane moved to Topeka in 1979 where he obtained his Kansas Real Estate license, worked with his brother, then owned, Century 21 Bill Green REALTORS®. In 1986, John merged his company with Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair and served as Chief Operations Officer until his retirement in 2009. His business passions were service to the real estate industry and numerous non-profit organizations. He served on the Board of Directors of the Lake Sherwood Association, Habitat for Humanity, and Sheltered Living. Professionally, he served on the Board of Directors and President of the Topeka Board of REALTORS®, the Kansas Association of REALTORS® and President, and the National Association of REALTORS®. In addition, he served the Lawrence Board of REALTORS® and the Kansas City Area Association of REALTORS®. John was awarded the Kansas Distinguished Service Award, REALTOR® of the Year Award, and Topeka REALTOR® of the Year. He also served as the founding Chairperson of the Board of Real Estate Business Resources, a subsidiary of the Kansas Association of REALTORS® for its first four years of business.
Besides his participation in real estate associations, he had a passion for leadership, brokerage business models, life-long learning, and lake living. While his professional accomplishments are legendary, his greatest loves were Diane, their children, and grandchildren. His love for lake living and recreation were passed on to his children who learned to water ski when they were five-years old. John was blessed by the love of his family and will be missed dearly.
Honoring John's request, cremation is planned. A private memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Stormont-Vail Foundation Care Line, 1500 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66604, or Habitat for Humanity, 121 NE Gordon Street, Topeka, Kansas 66608.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
