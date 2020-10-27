John W. Martin was Born Jan. 23, 1956, passed away quietly in his home on Oct 24, 2020 with his family by his side.



He lived most of his life in Manhattan, Kansas. Where he graduated high school and joined the Marines. Later moved to Topeka, Kansas where he could be closer to his family. John worked for Land Air for 30 years delivering packages all over the state of Kansas. John enjoyed his time when he was with his grandchildren. John had a green thumb when it came his house plants, they are so beautiful and full and would make anyone jealous. John loved being outside whether he was working outside or just soaking up the sun.



John is survived by his Mother Gertrud, Brother Everett, Sister Sandra, Daughter Tanya, Granddaughter Miranda and Grandson Braden



As a Father: John was and is the best father in the world. He was my mentor and took care of his child and grandchildren through all the ups and downs and he would not have changed it for anything in the world. John played in a huge part in his grandchildren lives, he was like father to them and they will deeply miss him.



As a son: John would come and visit with me, and take care of things that I needed fixing or done, I would cook him super at the end of the day, which I knew he enjoyed, because he would eat his whole plate and sometimes get seconds and made me happy. I will miss him.



As a brother: John was the best, as the oldest sibling he was our mentor and took care of us when we were little. Even though as we grew older and lived separate lives we know to this day if we really needed him, he would be there for us no questions asked. He will truly be missed.



John was preceded in death by his Sister Helena, Brother Donnie, Father Zane.



John:



You gave no one a last farewell, nor did ever say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have passed away. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day you were taken away. We will meet again someday; I know in a better place. I thank God he made you our son, brother, father and grandfather, but you were taken away to soon.



Services will be private.



