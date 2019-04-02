Home

Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home
1104 20Th St
Belleville, KS 66935
(785) 527-2211
John W. Rhine

John W. Rhine Obituary
John W. Rhine CUBA - John W. Rhine, 75, of Cuba, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born Apr. 18, 1943 at Haddam, Kan. Survivors: wife Dorothy, sons Monty Rhine (Angie) of Wamego, and Heath Rhine (Lori) of Belleville, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be Wed., April 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Cuba (KS) Community Hall; visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 3:00pm to 9:00 pm at the funeral home, family greeting friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
