John W. Vickroy John W. Vickroy, 78, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was born in Lacona, Iowa to L. Stuart and Cleo B. (Ralston) Vickroy. John married Norma L. Carlson, March 3, 1962.
He graduated from Salina Central High School in 1960. John had a four year apprenticeship and 28 year career as a journeyman in sheet metal. Moving back to Salina, in 1981 he worked 18 years at Great Plains Manufacturing, also worked over 10 years at Ace Hardware. Over the years, he enjoyed working with kids, Cub Scouts, girls softball and campfire girls in Topeka. John and Norma together were involved in church and marriage prep and Marriage Encounter. John enjoyed working with wood in his long awaited enlarged garage.
John is survived by: his wife, Norma; daughter, Debra Deiser (Ray); sons, Leslie Vickroy (Linda), and Mark Vickroy (Mechelli) all of Salina; grandchildren, Stephan Shellton (Chelsea), Tasha Deiser, Nichole Wolf (Tyler) of Hays, Raymond Deiser (Molly) of Manhattan, Megan Allotey (Leon) of England, Terry Vickroy of KC, and Stephanie Vickroy of Salina; longtime friend, Don Porter; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn and Regan Shelton, Mason and Sylvie Wolf, Lillyann, Cora, and Leland Deiser. John was preceded in death by: his parents; older infant brother, John Wesley; and younger brother, Jimmie S. Vickroy.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial in All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials to: Salina Animal Shelter or Hospice of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary.
Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com.
