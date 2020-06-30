John William "Bill" Funk of Topeka was born Oct. 7, 1923, in Arkansas City, Kan., the son of Ebbert A. and Emma (Selby) Funk, and died June 26, 2020, in Topeka.Bill graduated from Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Junior College. During World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 129th Airborne Engineering Battalion, including service in Europe.Bill then enrolled at Kansas State University, earning both bachelor's (1947) and master's (1950) degrees in agricultural engineering. He remained at K-State on the engineering faculty and later on the engineering dean's staff. In 1967, he joined the Iowa Natural Resources Council. In 1970, he joined Kansas Board of Agriculture's Division of Water Resources in Topeka, where he was state expert on flood damage control.On June 24, 1950, he married Dorothy Elizabeth Hamilton in Topeka. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary two days before his death.In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by sons Jeff (wife LynnDe) of Enid, Okla.; and Glenn of Lewisville, Texas; and daughter Susan Funk (husband Gordon Fuglie) of Atascadero, Calif. He has five grandchildren: JoLynn Petersen of North Platte, Neb.; Justin Funk of Enid, Okla.; Michael Funk and Matthew Funk of Lewisville, Texas; and Jaron Fuglie, of Spokane, Wash.;and four great-grandchildren.Bill was an elder, deacon and longtime choir member of First Presbyterian Church, Topeka. He enjoyed bridge and continued playing through age 96.Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery under the direction of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Topeka First Presbyterian Church or the Kansas State University Foundation for engineering scholarships. John William Funk