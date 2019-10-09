Home

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

5:00 PM
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3601 SW 17th Street
Topeka, KS
1953 - 2019
John Williamson Obituary
John Williamson John Owen Williamson, 66, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

John was born February 16, 1953, the son of Jack and Margaret Zinn Williamson. He graduated from Hayden High School in 1971 and earned a bachelor's degree from Washburn University in 1975. John married Paulette McGovern at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church on July 19, 1975. He retired from the State of Kansas.

John was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the Topeka Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was an assistant bowling coach for Topeka High School for several years. John had a passion for instructing youth in various sports. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and the KU Jayhawks. John loved playing golf, bowling and softball.

John is survived by his wife, Paulette; children, Keith Williamson (Janelle), Kelly Nixon (Jeremy) and Kent Williamson (Alex); grandchildren, Bradley, Braylon, Collins, Harper, Davis, Logan and Breanna; siblings, Karin Turk, Susan Williamson and Jim Williamson (Sarah); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Williamson, and his parents.

Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The House at Midland Care or the , sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
