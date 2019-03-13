Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Johnny Joe Fisher Johnny Joe Fisher, 81, of Topeka, passed away on March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.

As per his wishes he was cremated. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18th from 1-3 P.M. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Army Funeral Detail and American Legion Post #421.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

To view the complete obituary or to leave online condolences and fond memories go to www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
