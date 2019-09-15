|
|
Detective Jon "JC" Culley Detective Jon 'JC' Culley, 59, died September 11, 2019, at his home. He was born June 3, 1960, in Topeka, to Donald and Jacqueline (Hughes) Culley).
JC graduated from Topeka High School in 1978 and attended Kansas State University. While in college, he played the saxophone in the Kansas State Marching Band and was a member of Acacia Fraternity. JC began his career with the Reno County Sheriff's Department August 18, 1986, working in the jail division. A year later, he transferred to the patrol division. In 2006, JC was promoted to detective, currently working as a juvenile detective. His career spanned 33 years with the Reno County Sheriff's Department. During the summers, he also worked as a ranger at Cheney State Park. JC was a member of FOP Lodge #18. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, grilling, and going to his cabin at Kanopolis Lake. JC's passion was helping others and making the world a better place.
JC is survived by: daughter, Kristen Culley (fiance, Ash Borgstrom); son, Bryce Culley, all of Hutchinson; siblings, Patrick Culley (Suzanne), Jayne Hood, Matthew Culley; mother of Kristen and Bryce, Kimberly (Kelsey) Culley; and a host of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford and the Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery, Kanopolis. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Reno County Sheriff's FOP Lodge #18, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019