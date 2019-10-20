Home

Jonathan R. "Jon" Hollnd

Jonathan R. "Jon" Hollnd Obituary
Jonathan R. "Jon" Hollnd Jonathan R. Holland passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas after a brief illness.

Jon was born on May 20, 1960 in Aberdeen, S.D. to Conrad and Davonna Holland. He was preceded in death by his father, maternal and paternal grandparents, a brother and a sister. He is survived by his loving wife Julie, of the home, mother; Davonna Holland, Redfield, SD; children Nick (Aren) Holland, Marysville, WA, Amanda Holland, Minnetonka, MN, Dakotah (Zach) Kinder, Holton, KS; Step daughters Tamara Large, Topeka, KS, Savannah Koelliker, Pueblo, CO, Amber Large, Merritt Island, FL; Siblings Cathy (Tom) Deutsch, Amery, WI, Patty Smith, Sioux Falls, SD, Jeff (Carol) Holland, New Prague, MN, Sarah (Travis) Hurd, Augusta, KS and Jason (Nicole) Holland, Havana, FL; 14 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jon will be remembered for his love of family, his sense of humor, passion for zoos and his imitations of notable politicians.

Private services will be held.

Dove Southwest chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
