Happy 31st Birthday
my sweet Jordan
10-30-1988 - 06-06-2012
Jordan you are 31 today. I can only imagine how you would look today. Maybe a few gray hairs, but you would have that smile that was timeless and captured our hearts. You would be coaching your son and be at every school event because that was you. God gave you the gift of making life friends and ever so easily doing acts of kindness in humbleness. Oh my, this world needs a lot more of that for sure... I know you would be getting excited for dinner and yummy cake with family because that was you. Life was simple and treasured in your world. A Parent always treasures the birth of their child because it is the absolute greatest gift the lord gives us in this life. Thank you Jesus for our Jordan. Lord please give our son a bear hug and make sure he gets his double scoop of ice-cream. We will celebrate your life today Jordan with laughter, tears, music and lots of love. Gone but not forgotten. Faith, Family over everything.
Happy Heavenly Birthday my sweet Jordan. Dad, Mom, Ryan, Jerilyn and your Baby J.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019