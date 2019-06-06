|
|
In Memory Of Jordan Robert Barranco
10-30-1988-06-06-2012
June 06, 2012 is a day I closed my eyes and my heart stopped and life forever changed. How do you put on paper 23 years of love for a Son.
Jordan, I think about you all the time and oh I do see your handsome face so very clear. My dearest Jordan time does pass but it does not heal the broken heart, you see a parent's heart that has been touched by a child continues to beat but it beats differently, because there is a hole in it.
Jordan I miss our lunch and movie dates, hearing the jokes between you and dad. I miss the fun teasing with you and your sister. Oh and the bond between you and your brother was like no other, the love between two brothers priceless...
How do you put into words the love, joy, laughter, and comfort you carried with you at family picnics, birthday parties, and, hanging out with friends. My heart still holds on to a act of kindness that you left for us. You gave a pair of shoes to an elderly man in your apartment complex who had worn out shoes. I did not find this out till after you passed. The elderly man came to your wake to pay his respects....
One of the last acts of love on this earth was you proudly preparing a meal for your family, prepared with love and, you mixed in your sense of humor. You see Jordan you will forever be remembered as a humble kind heart with a tender soul in a short 23 years you brought an abundance of joy and peace to us all.
Your best gift was your Baby J. a forever twinkle of his daddy. I know one day we will join hands in the paradise of our Lords heavens. I know you are surrounded in his glory, but we sure miss you son.
Forever in our hearts. Gone and not Forgotten
Love Dad, Mom, Ryan, Jeri, and Baby J
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 6, 2019