In Memory Of Jordan Robert Barranco

10-30-1988-06-06-2012



Jordan you never said I'm leaving, you never said Goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. Oh, my sweet Jordan my mind knows you left this earth, yet my heart still shivers with that undeniable sadness to the core of my soul. A parent's love lives on yearning to hold their child one more time. Time stopped that day in our lives, it was hard to imagine there would be a tomorrow without our Jordan, unimaginable grief and love filled our lives then and now.

We as your family remember today not that you died but that you lived and that your life gave us treasured timeless memories of love.

We loved you dearly in life and our hearts ache for you in death. We hold on to 23 years of all the memories that burst into our daily lives bringing laughter, pride, amazement and a lasting love of wanting to hold you. Your spirit of life shines through in your Baby J.

We as a family know we will see you again. We know that you are soaring with the angel's son and we know you walk with us daily in life. I know your Dad, Brother and Sister would give anything to see you walk through that door with that handsome smile and that giggle that captured the spirit of this life on earth. I close my eyes often and travel down memory lane to see you watch cartoons, blow bubbles and catch butterflies with your Baby J. I close my eyes and I can hear your voice say, "Mom, don't worry, I love you. It will be alright." I can hear you say "Mom your spoiling Baby J." That humble, kind and thoughtfulness captured the hearts of so many family and friends.

It broke our hearts to lose you that day Jordan, but we know when God called you home he put his arms around you. You are safe in heaven at last, in the glory of our Lord.

Forever in our hearts, gone but not Forgotten my sweet Jordan.

Love Dad, Mom, Ryan, Jerilyn and Baby J.

