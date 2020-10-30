

Happy Heavenly Birthday

Jordan Robert Barranco

10-30-1988 - 06-06-2012



Happy Birthday in Heaven my sweet Jordan.



Today you are 32 but it feels like yesterday that you were born and grew so quickly in this life leaving footprints and heartbeats of love in each of us. Your quick witty humorous comeback lines and jokes live on in each of us but, especially, Your Lil Jordan. I am thankful for that because he gives your Dad a run for his money and as you know very few can do that. Your son is such a reflection of the love God created in you.



Your Brother Ryan and Sister Jerilyn cherish you and your unforgiving nicknames you left each of them. We laugh as we remarkably remember all the love you put into those special nicknames. They both miss you beyond any words in this life. Your Birthday stirs up our memories and hearts deeply because you were so generous in your love and humble ways. Who could not love our Jordan because he was a special gift to all who were blessed to know him. He greeted you with that undeniable gorgeous smile and then captured your heart with his love of life especially the love for his baby Jordan.



As for me my sweet Jordan I felt your first flutter of life and I treasure that with all my heart. The gift of life is precious.



Dad and I would give anything to see you walk through the door and say "I am home let's eat so I can tear into that Cake and ice-cream."



Today is your Birthday my sweet Jordan you have left us with so many gifts of you. We will celebrate your life today son, but what we wouldn't give to have you beside us even for just a moment. Lord please, give our Jordan a big bear hug and all our love. We hold you close within our hearts son and there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives. Forever in our hearts. Gone but not forgotten.



Love Dad, Mom, Ryan, Jerilyn and Baby J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store