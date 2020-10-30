1/1
Jordan Robert Barranco
1988 - 2012
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Happy Heavenly Birthday
Jordan Robert Barranco
10-30-1988 - 06-06-2012

Happy Birthday in Heaven my sweet Jordan.

Today you are 32 but it feels like yesterday that you were born and grew so quickly in this life leaving footprints and heartbeats of love in each of us. Your quick witty humorous comeback lines and jokes live on in each of us but, especially, Your Lil Jordan. I am thankful for that because he gives your Dad a run for his money and as you know very few can do that. Your son is such a reflection of the love God created in you.

Your Brother Ryan and Sister Jerilyn cherish you and your unforgiving nicknames you left each of them. We laugh as we remarkably remember all the love you put into those special nicknames. They both miss you beyond any words in this life. Your Birthday stirs up our memories and hearts deeply because you were so generous in your love and humble ways. Who could not love our Jordan because he was a special gift to all who were blessed to know him. He greeted you with that undeniable gorgeous smile and then captured your heart with his love of life especially the love for his baby Jordan.

As for me my sweet Jordan I felt your first flutter of life and I treasure that with all my heart. The gift of life is precious.

Dad and I would give anything to see you walk through the door and say "I am home let's eat so I can tear into that Cake and ice-cream."

Today is your Birthday my sweet Jordan you have left us with so many gifts of you. We will celebrate your life today son, but what we wouldn't give to have you beside us even for just a moment. Lord please, give our Jordan a big bear hug and all our love. We hold you close within our hearts son and there you will remain to walk and guide us through our lives. Forever in our hearts. Gone but not forgotten.

Love Dad, Mom, Ryan, Jerilyn and Baby J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved