Dr. Jorge L. Nobo Dr. Jorge Luis Nobo, 79, of Topeka, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
He was born February 19, 1940 in Havana, Cuba, the son of Heradio and Ilda (Suero) Nobo. He came to the U.S to stay in 1960.
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Miami and his PhD in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin. There he met and married a fellow student Patricia O. Ferguson.
Jorge was a professor of Philosophy at Washburn University from 1972 to 2011. He lived a full academic life of teaching, publishing, university committee work, involvement in professional organizations and ongoing study.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and two half-brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Nobo, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many students.
Jorge belonged to the Topeka Table Tennis Club and also enjoyed reading, travel and chess.
A memorial celebration will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Washburn University in the Rita Blitt Gallery, located on the north side of White Concert Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to the Jorge L. Nobo Scholarship in Philosophy, in c/o Washburn University Foundation, 1729 SW MacVicar Ave. Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019