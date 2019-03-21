|
Jose "Joker" Mendez, 80, of Topeka, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Atria Hearthstone Retirement Community.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on December 3, 1938 the son of Luis M. and Mary L. (Lara) Mendez.
Jose was a career veteran of the U.S. Air Force retiring after 26 years of service as a Msgt. After retirement he worked in Housekeeping as a Foreman for the Colmery O'Neil VA Medical Center.
Jose was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where he and his wife and other family members assisting with funeral dinners. He was also a volunteer with Harvesters.
He married Rebecca Valdivia at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on August 22, 1959. She survives. He is also survived by his sons, Jose Mendez Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Robert Mendez of Diamond Bar, CA, Eric Mendez of Topeka, and David (Fran) Mendez of Allen, TX, his siblings, Christiana DoLittle of Columbus, OH, Mary Ellen Slavens of Leavenworth, Martha Rolfe of Topeka, Leon Mendez of Houston, TX, and Aurora Slavens of Topeka, and four grandchildren, Kailey Mendez, Maggie Mendez, Zachary Mendez, and Noah Valdivia Mendez. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Villey, Lupe, Reyes, Paul, Gavino and Jesus "Jessie".
Jose will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Sunday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment with military honors conducted by the Air Force Funeral Details Team will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
