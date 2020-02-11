|
Jose Pagan Jose Pagan, age 84, of Overbrook, KS, passed away February 9, 2020, at his home. He was born January 25, 1936 in Ciales, Puerto Rico, the son of Migel Pagan and Consuelo Pagan. Jose grew up in Puerto Rico graduating from Ciales High School.
Jose served his country in the United States Army from June 1955 to November 1962 attaining the rank of Private 2nd class. During his military service Jose was a kitchen supervisor eventually serving in Fort Riley, KS.
After his military service Jose moved to Topeka, KS working for City of Topeka Pollution and later for Oneok Gas Company as a foreman. In June of 1981, Jose moved to Overbrook, KS where he has lived since. During this time Jose mowed for the township for thirteen years.
On December 30, 1977 Jose was united in marriage to Sharon Maghey in Puerto Rico. They shared over forty-two years of marriage.
Jose is survived by his wife, Sharon Pagan, Overbrook, KS; four sons, Greg Pagan and his wife, Karla, Topeka, KS, Timothy Tillman and his wife, Sabrina, Techumseh, KS, Daniel Tillman, Overbrook, KS, Jose Pagan, Jr., Overbrook, KS; two brothers, Titi Cabiya, Ciales, PR, Miguel Cabiya, Ciales, PR; two sisters, Laura Cabiya, Ciales, PR, Candida Cabiya, Ciales, PR; seventeen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday February 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Scranton, KS. Interment will follow at Richland Cemetery, Richland, KS. A rosary will be said 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook, KS, followed by a visitation from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Jose Pagan Memorial Fund c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, Kansas 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020