Jose "JoJo" Tetuan Jojo passed away on Thursday, March 7th. He was born March 18, 1958 in Topeka to Michael and Andrea (Vasquez) Tetuan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricardo "Ricky" and his father, Michael.
Survivors include his mother and siblings, Guadalupe (Mike) Martinez; Virginia (Joe) Ortiz; Michael, Jr.; Alfred and his large extended family.
Service information: Rosary 9:30, Visitation 10:00-11:00 and Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 on March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Topeka LULAC Council 11071, PO Box 652, 66601.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019