|
|
Joseph A. "Joe" Kirby Joseph Arnold "Joe" Kirby, 66, of Reading, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Honoring his request cremation is planned. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019