Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hartford Community Center
117 Commercial Street
Hartford, KS
Joseph A. "Joe" Kirby

Joseph A. "Joe" Kirby Obituary
Joseph A. "Joe" Kirby Joseph Arnold "Joe" Kirby, 66, of Reading, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Honoring his request cremation is planned. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial Street, Hartford, KS. Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family. To view a full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
